COVID-19 case reported at Clairemont Elementary, bringing CSD total to 8 since reopening

Decatur, GA — Clairemont Elementary is reporting a confirmed COVID-19 case, the eighth case found in City Schools of Decatur since students returned on Jan. 19.

It is not yet known whether the case affected a student or an employee. The school district’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard has not been updated with information about the case. Decaturish sent a message to the school district seeking comment.

Other schools affected by COVID-19 outbreaks since schools reopened include Glennwood Elementary, College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center, Talley Street Upper Elementary and Renfroe Middle School. There have been three cases at Talley Street and two cases at College Heights. Talley Street is closed until Feb. 1 for cleaning. The cases have also resulted in dozens of people quarantining because they were in contact with the person who tested positive.

Clairemont Elementary Principal Curtis Armour Jr. notified parents on Jan. 29.

“With the health and well-being of our students and staff at the forefront of our decisions, I am writing to inform you that an individual in our school community has a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19,” the wrote. “Those who have been identified as a ‘close contact’ have received a personal notification with further instructions from the school.”

Here’s the full letter he sent to parents on Jan. 29:

