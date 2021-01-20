Decatur boy who played trumpet to inspire healthcare workers takes part in Biden inauguration

Share









Decatur, GA — A local sixth grader was invited to participate in today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Jason Zgonc, from Decatur, brought “happiness and hope” to healthcare workers by playing his trumpet outside of Emory Decatur Hospital.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many inauguration activities are being held virtually and Jason’s feature may be viewed during the parade,” Emory Decatur hospital said in a press release. “During the segment, Jason performs ‘God Bless America’ at Emory Decatur Hospital with health care workers watching in the background.”

Here’s a video of him playing:

“Over the summer, Jason shared his talent playing the trumpet to thank hospital staff impacted by the pandemic,” the press release said. “For 100 days, except during stormy or severe weather, the 12-year-old performed outside of the hospital. Jason began his tribute by playing ‘Over the Rainbow’ and slowly added to his playlist with other movie theme songs and classical music.”

Jason and Karen, his mom, say the experience helped Jason improve as a musician in addition to inspiring healthcare workers.

“I made the decision to perform at Emory Decatur Hospital to bring happiness and hope to the health care workers who are working so hard because of the coronavirus,” Jason Zgonc said.

Edna Brisco, assistant chief nursing officer for Emory Decatur Hospital, is among those who felt encouraged by the performances, according to the press release.

“I love the quote that says ‘music is food for the soul,’” Brisco said. “Jason has fed our souls for over 100 days. He has inspired us, he brought smiles to our faces and he supported us throughout our shifts. We cannot thank him enough for being here for us.”

Jason is a member of the Georgia All-State Band and a semi-finalist in the National Trumpet Competition.

“Music runs in his family as his mother owns ZTunes Music in Atlanta and his father is a member of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra,” the press release says.

His family is proud of him.

“We are so very proud of Jason’s commitment last year to bring a little bit of joy at the beginning or end of a long and intense shift for the health care workers at Emory Decatur Hospital,” his mother said.

