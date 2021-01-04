Decatur Legacy Board set to hire executive director to oversee Legacy Park

Share









Decatur, GA — The Legacy Decatur board, also known as the Decatur Legacy Project board, will hold a special called meeting Tuesday morning, Jan. 5 to hire an executive director.

The executive director will execute the will of the board that oversees Legacy Park, the 77-acre former United Methodist Children’s Home property along South Columbia Drive that the city bought in 2017.

Decatur Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers, who serves as the Legacy Decatur Board chair, said the board would announce the name of the person they are hiring later today or tomorrow. A press release is forthcoming. The Jan. 5 meeting will be held at 8:45 a.m. via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A link to attend the meeting can be found by clicking here.

Currently, former Decatur assistant City Manager Lyn Menne, who retired in 2019, oversees operations at Legacy Park via a contract with the city.

Powers said the Legacy Decatur board received about 20 applications for its job posting, which was published on Oct. 1.

It’s listed as a part-time position paying $700 to $800 a week.

“The first Executive Director of Legacy Decatur will be responsible for shaping and building the organization in alignment with the board’s vision and policies,” the job posting says. “This position is responsible for administration, finance, organizational operations, staffing, fundraising, programs, and public relations. The Executive Director has significant autonomy in performing key duties, with general oversight from the Board of Directors.”

