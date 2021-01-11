LOADING

Decatur Police arrest man accused of firing shots near Decatur elementary school

Crime and public safety Decatur Trending

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 11, 2021
Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary, City Schools of Decatur, 101 Fifth Avenue.
Decatur, GA — Decatur Police on Sunday, Jan. 10, arrested a man accused of firing shots near Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary.

Police responded to the call of shots fired around 6:54 p.m., according to Sgt. John Bender.

“Officers made contact with an adult male who was standing near several empty shell casings on the ground,” Bender said. “The male was found to be in possession of a handgun and carrying it while not licensed to do so.”

The man, who is 40-years-old, is accused of three misdemeanor offenses. He is accused of discharging a firearm on someone else’s property, carrying a weapon without a license, reckless conduct and public intoxication. There were no injuries reported by anyone at the scene.

 

