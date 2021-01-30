Decatur Police say thief stole woman’s SUV while dog was in the back seat

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are trying to locate a dog that was in the backseat of a woman’s stolen SUV.

The incident occurred on Friday, Jan. 29 on Ponce de Leon Place at West Ponce de Leon Avenue. Police responded to the call at 5:47 p.m.

“The victim reported she parked her running vehicle on the curb and was using an ATM at the location when someone wearing all dark clothing entered her vehicle and drove away,” Sgt. John Bender said. “The stolen vehicle is a white 2018 Mazda CX5 displaying GA tag (CIF7484).”

The victim’s dog, Bourke, was in the back seat of the vehicle.

“A witness followed the stolen vehicle and lost sight of the vehicle traveling south on Church Street towards East Trinity Place,” Bender said. “If you see the stolen vehicle or dog, please call police immediately. Please share Bourke’s photos so we can bring this pup home. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Inv. Lindsey at 678/553-6628 or robert.lindsey@decaturga. com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

Here are additional photos of Bourke.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.