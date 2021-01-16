Decatur Police seek information about man who approached two juveniles

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are seeking more information about an incident involving an adult man who approached juveniles in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood.

“On Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at approximately 7:36 pm, Decatur Police were dispatched to the area of Third Avenue and Gordon Street in reference to suspicious activity,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Two juvenile males stated they were playing outside in a fenced in area of a backyard on this date around 3:20 pm. The juveniles were approached by an unknown adult male who was walking down the street. The adult male attempted to convince the juveniles to leave the backyard and help him in locating a lost ball. When the juveniles declined, the adult male then offered the juveniles money to come help. Again, he was declined.”

Police provided this photo of the person they are looking for.

“The person was described as a black male, 5’ 10” to 6’ 1” in height, wearing dark clothing, dark hat and white shoes,” the Police Department said. “If you have any information about this case, please contact Inv. Edwards at 678-553-6621 or tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

