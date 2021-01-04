Decatur Police seek information in road rage incident

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a road rage incident.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

“On Monday, January 04, 2021 at approximately 4:44 am, Decatur Police were dispatched to the area of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue in reference to a road rage incident,” the Police Department said. “A victim informed officers that he was traveling eastbound on Scott Blvd. near the intersection of Coventry road when he cut off a dark-colored SUV by mistake. The SUV pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired shots at the vehicle striking it. The victim accelerated away from the area and struck a parked vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The victim did not suffer from any physical injuries during the event. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678/553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

The victim was not injured, a spokesperson for the Police Department said. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the vehicle hit a vehicle parked in the Scott Court condominiums.

