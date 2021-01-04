LOADING

Type to search

Decatur Police seek information in road rage incident

Crime and public safety Decatur

Decatur Police seek information in road rage incident

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 4, 2021
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a road rage incident.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 4.

“On Monday, January 04, 2021 at approximately 4:44 am, Decatur Police were dispatched to the area of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue in reference to a road rage incident,” the Police Department said. “A victim informed officers that he was traveling eastbound on Scott Blvd. near the intersection of Coventry road when he cut off a dark-colored SUV by mistake. The SUV pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired shots at the vehicle striking it. The victim accelerated away from the area and struck a parked vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The victim did not suffer from any physical injuries during the event. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678/553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

The victim was not injured, a spokesperson for the Police Department said. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the vehicle hit a vehicle parked in the Scott Court condominiums.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus