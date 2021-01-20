Decaturish Twitch show will feature House District 90 candidates

Share









Decatur, GA — Candidates running for the House District 90 seat will appear on the Decaturish Twitch show at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Feb. 9 race is to fill the House District 90 seat of former state Rep. Pam Stephenson, whose daughter used a power of attorney to announce her mother’s resignation in September due to Stephenson’s personal health issues. HD 90 includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale Counties. Qualifying for the race took place Dec. 16-18. A runoff, if needed, will be held March 9, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The last day to register to vote for the election is Jan. 11. Advance in-person and absentee voting began Jan. 19.

Stephenson — who was first elected to the seat in 2004 — won the Democratic primary in June and no Republicans filed to run, so only Democrats were eligible for the special election.

The seven qualifying candidates are:

– Stan Watson, a former DeKalb commissioner who came in second to Stephenson in the Democratic primary for the HD 90 seat earlier this year.

– Greg Shealey, an entrepreneur who came in second in the HD 90 Democratic primary in 2018 and third in the primary earlier this year.

– Ed Williams, a community activist and educator who came in fourth in the nonpartisan primary for the DeKalb County Commission District 7 seat in 2018.

– Angela Moore, a public relations specialist who came in third in the Democratic primary for Secretary of State in 2010.

– Joel Thibodeaux, an internal auditor who came in second to Tonya Anderson in the Democratic primary for the state Senate District 43 seat in Lithonia in 2018.

– Diandra Hines, an account executive

– Valerie Murphy, a senior systems business analyst

All of the candidates who could be reached have been invited to attend. Viewers can ask questions during the show. If you can’t watch during that time, send your questions to editor@decaturish.com and put “House District 90 question” in the subject line.

The Decaturish Twitch show typically broadcasts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. This week’s episode was moved to Thursday due to the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

To watch the Jan. 21 episode click here.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.