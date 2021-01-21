LOADING

Type to search

Decatur’s Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver now chairs transit committee

Decatur

Decatur’s Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver now chairs transit committee

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 21, 2021
State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver. Image provided to Decaturish.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, has been named chair of the House Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee.

She also will serve as a member on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Human Resources, Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System, as well as the Governmental Affairs, Juvenile Justice, Judiciary and Science and Technology committees, according to a press release.

“The economic history of Georgia is about transportation— first rivers, then railroads, airports and interstates,” Oliver said. “Our future will be tied to transit for more of our state, and I am happy to be part of the discussion.”

MARTOC provides oversight of MARTA’s budget.

“As a joint committee with the House and Senate, MARTOC does not handle legislation nor do the members have a vote on the MARTA Board of Directors,” the press release notes.

Republicans control the House and House Speaker David Ralston made the appointment.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution notes, “She’s the only Democrat to helm any of the state’s 41 House committees.”

We’re told Ralston was adamant that talking about bipartisanship — a theme of the opening days of the legislative session – wasn’t enough,” the AJC reported. “He wanted to put action behind those words, even if it was a small step.”

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus