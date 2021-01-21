Decatur’s Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver now chairs transit committee

Share









Decatur, GA — Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, has been named chair of the House Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee.

She also will serve as a member on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Human Resources, Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System, as well as the Governmental Affairs, Juvenile Justice, Judiciary and Science and Technology committees, according to a press release.

“The economic history of Georgia is about transportation— first rivers, then railroads, airports and interstates,” Oliver said. “Our future will be tied to transit for more of our state, and I am happy to be part of the discussion.”

MARTOC provides oversight of MARTA’s budget.

“As a joint committee with the House and Senate, MARTOC does not handle legislation nor do the members have a vote on the MARTA Board of Directors,” the press release notes.

Republicans control the House and House Speaker David Ralston made the appointment.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution notes, “She’s the only Democrat to helm any of the state’s 41 House committees.”

We’re told Ralston was adamant that talking about bipartisanship — a theme of the opening days of the legislative session – wasn’t enough,” the AJC reported. “He wanted to put action behind those words, even if it was a small step.”

