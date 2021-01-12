LOADING

COVID-19 Decatur

DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson to host virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall

Alex Brown Jan 12, 2021

DeKalb County Board of Health R.N. Sheila Alexander administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Nurse Care Coordinator Yolanda Bell at the T. O. Vinson Health Center Auditorium on Winn Way in Decatur on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA – As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in DeKalb County and known cases soar across the United States, DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a virtual town hall to discuss the truths, myths and unknowns associated with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from the county.

The “COVID-19 Vaccine: Helping You Understand the Truths, Myths and Unknown” Virtual Town Hall will take place Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. and will feature distinguished medical professionals on the front line of research, development and the implementation of the vaccine.

Moderated by Commissioner Cochran-Johnson, the panel of experts will include the following:

– Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director for DeKalb County Board of Health

– Dr. Carlos C. Del Rio, interim executive associate dean for Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System

– Dr. Marcus C. Griffith, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist and obesity medicine at Kaiser Permanente

– Dr. Christa-Marie Singleton, senior medical advisor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Jan. 10, there were 636,373 confirmed cases in Georgia; 10,282 deaths; and 44,635 hospitalizations. In DeKalb County, there were 39,487 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 508 deaths.

“As a commissioner, I have had several constituents reach out seeking advice on the vaccine,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “Understanding the critical space we are in, I felt it was important to get answers to their questions surrounding the vaccine from medical professionals who understand the virus and its implications.”

The “COVID-19 Vaccine: Helping You Understand the Truths, Myths and Unknown” Virtual Town Hall is countywide, and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to join.

Registration is required and can be completed by visiting http://bit.ly/2M6yLFG. Residents are also encouraged to submit questions to be answered during the town hall by emailing amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov.

 

