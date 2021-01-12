DeKalb Commissioners re-elect Steve Bradshaw as Presiding Officer and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson as Deputy Presiding Officer

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously re-elected District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw as presiding officer and Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson as deputy presiding officer, according to a press release from the county.

“I am honored and humbled by the renewed vote of confidence in me that has been demonstrated by my esteemed colleagues,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “And I will continue to work hard to prove myself worthy of their support.”

Since taking office in January 2017, Commissioner Bradshaw has served in several roles, including deputy presiding officer (2018 and 2019), County Operations Committee chair (2017 and 2018), Public Works and Infrastructure Committee chair (2019), Planning, Economic Development and Community Services Committee member (2017-2020), Ad Hoc Procurement Committee member (2018 and 2019) and Executive Evaluation Committee member (2020).

After being elected re-elected as deputy presiding officer, Commissioner Cochran-Johnson said, “It is a privilege and honor to continue to serve as deputy presiding officer. I thank my fellow commissioners for their trust and support in me as we work together on behalf of all constituents of DeKalb County.”

Since taking office in January 2019, Commissioner Cochran-Johnson has served in several roles, including Public Works and Infrastructure Committee chair (2020 to present) and member of the Planning, Economic Development and Community Services Committee (2019 and 2020). She will serve as an incoming member of the Finance, Audit and Budget Committee and the Executive Evaluation Committee.

“I would like to thank Commissioner Cochran-Johnson for her willingness to continue to serve as deputy presiding officer,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “We make a good team and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Commissioner Bradshaw said, “This is a great Board of Commissioners. I have respect and admiration for all my colleagues for choosing the path of public service. I remain deeply honored to sit among them as I have done for the past four years. Their vote of confidence in my leadership means a lot to me as we work together for the citizens of this great county.”

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners is comprised of seven members representing five geographical districts overlapped by two super districts.

