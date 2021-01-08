DeKalb County Board of Health opens registration process for COVID vaccine

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health has opened the registration process for the first phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Here is the full announcement from the county Board of Health:

DECATUR, Ga. – The DeKalb County Board of Health will open registration for Phase 1A+ on Friday, starting at noon. Appointments will start on Monday.

A registration and appointment link will be available on the dekalbhealth.net homepage. Individuals without access to the internet or those with special needs can call 404-294-3700 to obtain assistance from a call center representative.

Eligible groups in Phase 1A+ include:

– Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

– Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

– Adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable

– Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

Please note, unless individuals fall into one of the above populations, spouses and family members are not eligible for vaccine administration at this time.

Vaccine is in high demand and supply still remains very limited. Vaccines will be given by appointment only based on vaccine availability. If there are no appointments available, that means we have exhausted our supply of vaccine. We will not release additional appointments until we have received more doses of vaccine to ensure we can meet the demand. No on-site registration will be permitted.

Acceptable forms of identification to verify proof of vaccine eligibility includes:

– Driver’s license or identification card to verify age

– Active clinician’s professional license

– Healthcare employer identification badge

– Letter from a healthcare employer on company letterhead

– Pay stub from your healthcare provider

– Professionally printed business card identifying you as a frontline healthcare worker

Ineligible individuals will be turned away and will be advised to return when they are included in the vaccination phase.

The following locations will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the following times by appointment only:

BrandsMart USA Parking Lot Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot

5000 Motors Industrial Way 2994 Turner Hill Rd

Atlanta, Ga. 30360 Stonecrest, Ga. 30038

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – noon Saturday: CLOSED

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

Also, on Monday, the following location will be dedicated solely to COVID-19 testing, with the following hours of operation:

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

1879 Glenwood Ave. SE

Atlanta, Ga. 30316

Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointments and registration for COVID-19 testing is required and available online. To ensure testing resources are available for individuals who have pre-registered for testing on their scheduled date and time, pre-registrations will be verified to ensure that the appointment date matches the actual day. Individuals scheduled for a future date will be asked to return on their scheduled day. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required.