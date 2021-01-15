DeKalb County Police confirm chase of homicide suspect that occurred on Jan. 13

Share









Decatur, GA – A wild police chase that went through different police jurisdictions alarmed residents of Decatur’s Oakhurst community on Jan. 13.

Residents noticed several cop cars involved zooming down local streets.

DeKalb County Police on Jan. 15 confirmed some details about the incident.

“We were involved in a pursuit on January 13,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “At approximately 9 p.m., DKPD observed a Toyota Corolla, which had been reported stolen during a homicide in a nearby jurisdiction, traveling on Candler Road. After an attempted traffic stop, the vehicle fled from officers. Officers were in pursuit of the vehicle when it struck a vehicle on Covington Highway.

“The driver, a male juvenile, attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended shortly after. DKPD charged him with a number of charges, including Theft by Receiving Stolen Vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle struck by the suspect survived, but their condition is not known. Meanwhile, further investigation as it relates to the homicide is now being handled by College Park Police Department while GSP handles the actual vehicle accident.”

