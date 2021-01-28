DeKalb County Police investigate shooting on Lawrenceville Highway

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Frazier Road.

The shooting took place at 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 27.

“One victim, an adult male, was shot in his abdomen,” a police spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is recovering. We have not identified the suspects and we ask anyone with information to please call our Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.”

