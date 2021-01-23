DeKalb County reopens registrations for Phase 1A+ of COVID vaccination campaign

Share









Decatur, GA — After pausing new registrations due to overwhelming demand, the DeKalb County Board of Health on Friday evening, Jan. 22, announced the county is now accepting new reservations from people who want the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the state is in Phase 1A+ of its vaccination efforts.

“Appointments can be made by visiting the Board of Health’s updated scheduling portal, with appointments beginning Monday,” the announcement from the county says. “Individuals without access to the internet or those with special needs can call 404-294-3700 during normal business hours to obtain assistance from a call center representative. Registration has been paused since Friday, Jan. 9, after nearly 20,000 registrations were received in the 24-hour period after the process opened the previous day.”

Here is the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health: