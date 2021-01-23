DeKalb County reopens registrations for Phase 1A+ of COVID vaccination campaign

DeKalb County reopens registrations for Phase 1A+ of COVID vaccination campaignDeKalb County Board of Health R.N. Sheila Alexander examines a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine she has drawn up to administer to a frontline worker at the T. O. Vinson Health Center Auditorium on Winn Way in Decatur on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — After pausing new registrations due to overwhelming demand, the DeKalb County Board of Health on Friday evening, Jan. 22, announced the county is now accepting new reservations from people who want the COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, the state is in Phase 1A+ of its vaccination efforts.
“Appointments can be made by visiting the Board of Health’s updated scheduling portal, with appointments beginning Monday,” the announcement from the county says. “Individuals without access to the internet or those with special needs can call 404-294-3700 during normal business hours to obtain assistance from a call center representative. Registration has been paused since Friday, Jan. 9, after nearly 20,000 registrations were received in the 24-hour period after the process opened the previous day.”
Here is the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
To address earlier challenges with registration and scheduling, individuals will now be able to search for available appointments but will not be able to submit personal information to register unless an appointment slot is available. This will result in a single e-mail confirmation, with no further steps to be taken.
Those receiving a COVID-19 shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification to the vaccination site. The absence of insurance coverage will not prevent an individual from being vaccinated. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare.
Eligible groups in Phase 1A+ include:
– Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)
– Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
– Adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable
– Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders
Please note, unless individuals fall into one of the above populations, spouses and family members are not eligible for vaccine administration at this time.
Vaccine is in high demand and supply still remains very limited. Vaccines will be given by appointment only based on vaccine availability. If there are no appointments available, that means we have exhausted our supply of
vaccine. We will not release additional appointments until we have received more doses of vaccine to ensure we can meet the demand. No on-site registration will be permitted.
Acceptable forms of identification to verify proof of vaccine eligibility includes:
– Driver’s license or identification card to verify age
– Active clinician’s professional license
– Healthcare employer identification badge
– Letter from a healthcare employer on company letterhead
– Pay stub from your healthcare provider
– Professionally printed business card identifying you as a frontline healthcare worker
Ineligible individuals will be turned away and will be advised to return when they are included in the vaccination phase.
The following locations will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the following times by appointment only:
BrandsMart USA Parking Lot Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot
5000 Motors Industrial Way 2994 Turner Hill Rd
Atlanta, Ga. 30360 Stonecrest, Ga. 30038
Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – noon Saturday: CLOSED
For more information and the latest information about vaccine distribution provided by the DeKalb County Board of Health, visit dekalbhealth.net. For answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.