DeKalb County reopens registrations for Phase 1A+ of COVID vaccination campaign

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 22, 2021
DeKalb County Board of Health R.N. Sheila Alexander examines a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine she has drawn up to administer to a frontline worker at the T. O. Vinson Health Center Auditorium on Winn Way in Decatur on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — After pausing new registrations due to overwhelming demand, the DeKalb County Board of Health on Friday evening, Jan. 22, announced the county is now accepting new reservations from people who want the COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, the state is in Phase 1A+ of its vaccination efforts.

Image obtained from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“Appointments can be made by visiting the Board of Health’s updated scheduling portal, with appointments beginning Monday,” the announcement from the county says. “Individuals without access to the internet or those with special needs can call 404-294-3700 during normal business hours to obtain assistance from a call center representative. Registration has been paused since Friday, Jan. 9, after nearly 20,000 registrations were received in the 24-hour period after the process opened the previous day.”

Here is the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

DECATUR, Ga. – The DeKalb County Board of Health has resumed registration for Phase 1A+ as of 8:00 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting the Board of Health’s updated scheduling portal, with appointments beginning Monday. Individuals without access to the internet or those with special needs can call 404-294-3700 during normal business hours to obtain assistance from a call center representative.

Registration has been paused since Friday, January 9, after nearly 20,000 registrations were received in the 24-hour period after the process opened the previous day.

To address earlier challenges with registration and scheduling, individuals will now be able to search for available appointments but will not be able to submit personal information to register unless an appointment slot is available. This will result in a single e-mail confirmation, with no further steps to be taken.

Those receiving a COVID-19 shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification to the vaccination site. The absence of insurance coverage will not prevent an individual from being vaccinated. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare.

Eligible groups in Phase 1A+ include:

– Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.)

– Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

– Adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable

– Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders

Please note, unless individuals fall into one of the above populations, spouses and family members are not eligible for vaccine administration at this time.

Vaccine is in high demand and supply still remains very limited. Vaccines will be given by appointment only based on vaccine availability. If there are no appointments available, that means we have exhausted our supply of

vaccine. We will not release additional appointments until we have received more doses of vaccine to ensure we can meet the demand. No on-site registration will be permitted.

Acceptable forms of identification to verify proof of vaccine eligibility includes:

– Driver’s license or identification card to verify age

– Active clinician’s professional license

– Healthcare employer identification badge

– Letter from a healthcare employer on company letterhead

– Pay stub from your healthcare provider

– Professionally printed business card identifying you as a frontline healthcare worker

Ineligible individuals will be turned away and will be advised to return when they are included in the vaccination phase.

The following locations will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the following times by appointment only:

BrandsMart USA Parking Lot                                                Former Sam’s Club Parking Lot

5000 Motors Industrial Way                                                    2994 Turner Hill Rd

Atlanta, Ga. 30360                                                                   Stonecrest, Ga. 30038

Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.                                    Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – noon                                                       Saturday: CLOSED

For more information and the latest information about vaccine distribution provided by the DeKalb County Board of Health, visit dekalbhealth.net. For answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.

