DeKalb Health Board says registrations full again after 3,000 sign up for COVID vaccine

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health on Jan. 22 reopened registration for the COVID-19 vaccine and the available appointments were taken within hours.

Eric Nickens, a spokesperson for the Health Board, said, “Appointment slots ran about around 11 a.m. Saturday.”

He said about 3,000 people signed up to take the vaccine. The last time appointments were available, 13,000 people signed up. Eligible people claimed those spots within hours of the Board of Health opening the registration process, causing the county to pause registration until Jan. 22.

Nickens confirmed on Jan. 25 that the county has enough doses of the vaccine to administer the second shot to people who signed up during the last registration period.

“We do have enough second doses to honor the second dose appointments we have scheduled,” he said.

Currently, the state is in Phase 1A+ of its vaccination efforts.

According to the county ….

Eligible groups in Phase 1A+ include: – Healthcare workers (physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, EMS personnel, environmental services, etc.) – Residents and staff of long-term care facilities – Adults aged 65 and older and their caregivers as applicable – Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders Please note, unless individuals fall into one of the above populations, spouses and family members are not eligible for vaccine administration at this time.

Publix and Kroger also are offering the vaccine. For more information about how to register through those companies, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.