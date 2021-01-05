DeKalb Health Board suspends COVID-19 tests through Saturday, will offer vaccines Monday

Share









DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health announced on Jan. 5 that all COVID-19 testing conducted by the board will be suspended through Saturday, Jan. 9.

But starting Monday, the county will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to adults aged 65 and older.

COVID-19 testing will resume on Monday, Jan. 11 and all testing will be conducted at the, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316.

Explaining its decision, the Board of Health said, “Due to increased demand to quickly provide vaccines to healthcare workers during the current COVID-19 vaccination phase, the DeKalb County Board of Health is cancelling all scheduled COVID-19 testing appointments through Saturday, as it shifts its immediate focus to vaccination of healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents. Those individuals who had appointments scheduled have been notified and provided options to reschedule next week or register for testing at another location, including testing sites in neighboring counties.”

In the same press release, the Board of Health announced that it will start vaccinating people at the BrandsMart USA site in Doraville and the Former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest.

“Also, on Monday, the BrandsMart USA site in Doraville and the former Sam’s Club site in Stonecrest will shift to COVID-19 vaccination for the current phase at that time (adults age 65 and older, as well as their caretakers),” the Board of Health said. “Details regarding vaccination hours and registration will be released later this week.”

Here is the full announcement from the Board of Health:

