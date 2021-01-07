DeKalb Parks announces first participant to complete Junior Ranger Program

Share









Decatur, GA – A nine-year-old DeKalb County resident has become the first participant to the Junior Ranger Program, created by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, according to a press release from the county.

The program encourages youth ages 5 to 12 to explore and protect natural resources. Joshiro Lee, 9-year-old DeKalb resident, became the first to earn a badge for the completion of the DeKalb’s Junior Ranger Program. He is a huge fan of nature and has enrolled in several virtual Junior Rangers programs throughout the country.

“I spent a great deal of time during this past spring and summer walking the trails of Mason Mill looking for snapping turtles and owls,” said Joshiro Lee, who eagerly registered at the Mason Mill Recreation Center once the DeKalb’s Junior Ranger Program was announced. “My favorite part of the DeKalb Junior Ranger Program was collecting nature items from my yard during the scavenger hunt activity.”

DeKalb County’s free Junior Ranger Program is open to anyone interested in learning about and protecting nature. Participants can easily access and download a digital copy of the journal by visiting www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/junior-ranger or picking up a printed copy at all recreation centers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To learn more and participate, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/junior-ranger or email junior-ranger@dekalbcountyga.gov.

