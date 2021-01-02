LOADING

DeKalb County police officer dies while at scene of crash involving another officer

Crime and public safety Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 2, 2021
Image provided by DeKalb County Police.
This story has been updated. 

Atlanta, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department lost a 22-year veteran on Saturday, Jan. 2.

“It is with heavy hearts we report that today we lost a 22-year veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department,” the Police Department reported. “At approximately 9 a.m. this morning, Sergeant Daniel Mobley was struck while on the scene of an accident involving another DKPD officer.”

The crash occurred on the downtown connector in Fulton County at 9 a.m. It’s unclear why the officers were in Fulton County. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

“We cannot express how much we appreciate the Grady Hospital staff who treated our sergeant,” the Police Department’s announcement says. “We thank the Atlanta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, the Atlanta Fire Rescue, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and all of those who provided their support to the DeKalb County Police Department. We ask all to pray for Sergeant Mobley and his family. Thank you all for your continued thoughts & prayers!”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

 

