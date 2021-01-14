DeKalb Superintendent to answer questions about reopening plan on Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris will take your questions about the school district’s reopening plan on Friday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

Watson will join the Decaturish Twitch Show for a 15 minute interview. Viewers can ask questions by signing up for a Twitch account and following the Decaturish Twitch channel.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

The Decaturish Twitch show typically broadcasts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, but will broadcast a special episode on Jan. 15 to accommodate the superintendent’s schedule. To watch the Jan. 15 episode click here. While the superintendent will appear at 1 p.m. the live stream will start at 12:50 p.m. to give viewers time to join the broadcast and ask their questions.

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.

