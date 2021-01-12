DeKalb to celebrate MLK holiday with tribute and food distribution

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County will continue its longstanding tradition of celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting its first food distribution of 2021 alongside an abbreviated program on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the county.

The King Day theme for 2021 is “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.”

“The biggest threat to the creation of a ‘Beloved Community’ throughout DeKalb County is food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 health and economic crisis,” said DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond. “We will commemorate King Day 2021 as a ‘day on, not a day off’ by supporting our fellow residents who are being negatively impacted by this deadly virus.”

The 2021 tribute marks the 53rd anniversary of King’s death and the 37th consecutive year DeKalb will host a King Day celebration, making it the longest running county-sponsored program in Georgia.

“Dr. King said, ‘Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve.’ Our King Day program will look different this year, but we will continue to live out Dr. King’s words through service to others.”

The live program will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will be streamed live via DCTV at www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

At 10 a.m., immediately after the program, 3,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of chicken hindquarters.

The COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at four locations:

– James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

– Former K-Mart store parking lot at 5597 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville, GA 30340

– Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

– Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided fruit, vegetables, and protein to approximately 26,000 DeKalb County families. The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce, ground beef and chicken.

