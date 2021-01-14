DeKalb to honor Beacon Hill, DHS students during annual MLK celebration

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb will honor the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and the Black Student Union of Decatur High school, along with a Rhodes scholar and a 14-year-old entrepreneur, during the county’s 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The awards will be presented at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, during a brief King Day celebration at James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021.

The youth will receive the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian award, which celebrates the recipients’ commitment to tireless community service and outstanding dedication to being agents for positive change.

Those being recognized include:

– Phaidra Buchanan, DeKalb County resident, is the University of Georgia’s first African-American student to win the prestigious Rhodes scholar. Only 25 students in UGA’shistory have won this scholarship, which pays for two years or more of postgraduate study at England’s Oxford University.

– The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights’ Youth/Student Committee and the Black Student Union of Decatur High School began advocating in 2017 for the removal of the Lost Cause monument that was located in the Decatur Square. Their efforts were successful in June 2020 when the monument was removed.

– Fourteen-year-old entrepreneur Mason Wright, a Stonecrest resident, is the CEO and head chef of Mason’s Super Dogs. Mason is officially licensed to sell his Super Dogs on the campus of Morehouse College and in 2019 he won PETA’s No. 5 place for the Top 10 Vegan Hot Dogs of 2019.

