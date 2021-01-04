Election Day is tomorrow, Jan. 5

Share









Decatur, GA — Tuesday, Jan. 5, is the date of the runoff election for Georgia’s two United State Senate seats and a seat on the state Public Service Commission.

Millions of Georgians already voted early. The early voting period ended Dec. 31.

The U.S. Senate races are:

– Incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R) vs. Jon Ossoff (D).

– Incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) vs. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D).

The race for Public Service Commission features incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald (R) vs. Daniel Blackman (D).

To read the Decaturish guide to the candidates, click here.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page by clicking here.

You have to be 18 and registered to vote to cast your ballot in the Jan. 5 elections.

You will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

The polls offer audio ballots for voters who are blind or have low vision and booths for voters in wheelchairs. If you need help with your ballot, you can ask a family member or friend to come with you to the polls and fill the ballot in with your choices.

Please vote in the Jan. 5 runoff election.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.