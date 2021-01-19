Georgia more than doubles reported vaccinations for second straight week

Share









Atlanta, GA — For the second week in a row, Georgia has more than doubled its number of reported COVID-19 vaccinations, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today. From Monday, January 11, to Monday, January 18, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported an increase from 206,900 to 423,011 vaccines administered, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.

“While supply for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 remains extremely limited, these numbers show encouraging progress in our efforts to work through backlogs in provider reporting and get Georgians vaccinated quickly and safely,” said Governor Kemp. “Thanks to the hard work of public health officials and the support of private sector partners like Publix, Kroger, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, we are making strides to vaccinate our expanded 1A populations. We still have a long way to go, but we will continue working tirelessly to get shots in arms and win the fight against COVID-19.”

The DeKalb County Board of Health recently canceled “fraudulent” appointments after confusion over vaccine signup procedure, even if those trying to schedule appointments were part of the 1A group.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has also reported planning and communication issues with the state’s vaccine rollout.

