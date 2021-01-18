Honoring MLK: Elected officials distribute coats during giveaway event at East Lake YMCA

Atlanta, GA — On Sunday Jan. 17, Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong and DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson partnered with nonprofits Workforce Strong, Inc., 25/8 Gives and others to distribute coats to people suffering hardship or who have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the event held at the East Lake YMCA was a kick-off to MLK Day of Service and a celebration of both Dekalb and Fulton County’s civic participation in both the general and run-off elections.
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson (l) encourages William Florence to test the fit of his new coat during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson carries coats to a car during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson gets a man’s coat size during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Muhajereen Shaheed gives a thumbs-up as he waits to receive a new coat during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Speaking about the event Shaheed said, “It’s wonderful. It’s a blessing.“ Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kyla Pope, 12, (r) helps a person find their size during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tia Cannon, holding Kannon Davenport, 2, picks out coats for her family with help from LaQuana “L.A. Pink” Alexander, founder of the Community Boutique, on right, during a community coat give- away at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Juliana Njoku, director and founder of Workforce Strong Inc. said around 250 new coats as well as some gently used coats donated by community members were available during the giveaway at the East Lake YMCA on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sarina Moore, 17, (l) picks out a coat with help from Community Boutique founder LaQuana “L.A. Pink” Alexander during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson helps KaRon Gray, 13, with his new coat during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mariah Fosie, 9, dances with DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Community Boutique founder LaQuana “L.A. Pink” Alexander (r) and her helpers dance during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Jasmine Hollis and Joye Chin, from the nonprofit 25/8 Gives, pick out coats for people during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong brings coats to people during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Zamiyah Gasper, 12, shows a man a coat during a community coat giveaway at the East Lake YMCA in Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
