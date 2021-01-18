Honoring MLK: Elected officials distribute coats during giveaway event at East Lake YMCA

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — On Sunday Jan. 17, Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong and DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson partnered with nonprofits Workforce Strong, Inc., 25/8 Gives and others to distribute coats to people suffering hardship or who have been displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said the event held at the East Lake YMCA was a kick-off to MLK Day of Service and a celebration of both Dekalb and Fulton County’s civic participation in both the general and run-off elections.

