Kirkwood hosting Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service project

By Patrick Saunders, contributor

Atlanta, GA — A tradition continues for the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization as the group hosts its annual Martin Luther King. Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18.

“Martin Luther King, Jr. made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of serving the community,” KNO President Katie Kissel told Decaturish. “I can think of no greater way to honor him than by continuing his legacy of service.”

This year’s service project will take place at the Kirkwood Urban Forest. Adults and older kids will spread woodchips to refresh the walking trail at the Rogers Street and Clay Street entrances, while kids will help clean the area. Adults will also clean out a repurposing structure at the Dixie Street entrance.

It’s a “tremendous opportunity” to highlight service to the community, according to Earl Williamson, KNO’s Environmental & Clay Cemetery Committee chair.

“The imagery, language and actions of Rev. King serve as a model of service, not self, through the actions of the individual in humility,” he said.

KNO’s MLK Day service project goes back to at least 2004, according to Williamson.

“Just like Valentine’s Day gives us a day to reflect on love, and Mother’s and Father’s Day gives us a day to reflect on those who raised us, MLK Day gives us a day to reflect on what we can and should be doing in service of our community and humanity as a whole,” Kissel said.

“This year, honoring Martin Luther King Jr. is even more important in light of the struggles we are facing as a country and the additional struggles that our Black and Brown neighbors are still facing almost 60 years after MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,” she added.

KNO’s MLK Day service project will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 18. Gloves, tools and masks will be provided, and volunteers are asked to bring a wheelbarrow if they have one. The projects are small-group oriented and there will be adequate social distancing.

