Lane closures on East College Avenue begin today, end in February

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 18, 2021
DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has announced lane closures on East College Avenue that begin today, Jan. 18, and ends on Feb. 13.

Here is more information regarding the lane closure, provided by DeKalb County:

– On Jan. 18, portions of the westbound and eastbound lanes along East College Avenue, between Sams Street and Weeks Street, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 230 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 13.

– On Jan. 18, portions of the westbound and eastbound lanes along East College Avenue, between Commerce Drive and Avery Street, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 410 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 13.

– On Jan. 18, a single westbound lane along East College Avenue, between Pine Street and Maple Street, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while crews work to rehabilitate 400 linear feet of ductile-iron sewer pipe. This section of East College Avenue will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Here’s a map showing the section of East College Avenue that will be affected by the sewer work:

 

