New COVID-19 cases identified at Glennwood Elementary, College Heights

New COVID-19 cases identified at Glennwood Elementary, College HeightsGlennwood Elementary, East Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur
Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur has reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its schools.
That brings the total number of reported cases to seven since schools reopened on Jan. 19. In both of the new cases reported by CSD, a student tested positive for the virus. The cases have resulted in dozens of people being quarantined, according to CSD records.
The new cases are at Glennwood Elementary and College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center. Here is a summary of each case, provided by the school district:
– On January 27, a student at Glennwood was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. Quarantine periods for 11 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 26 through February 5, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.
– On January 27, a student at ECLC was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 27 through February 5. Quarantine periods for 11 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 27 through February 5.
Here is a summary of the cases previously reported by the district:
– On January 27, an employee at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. No additional quarantine periods were required with this case.
– On January 25, an employee at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. Quarantine periods for 14 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 27 through February 5.
– On January 25, an employee at Renfroe was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 19 through January 28. Quarantine periods for six other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 22 through January 31.
– On January 22, a student at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 20 through January 29. Quarantine periods for 43 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 20 through January 29.
– On January 20, an employee at ECLC was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 16 through January 25. Quarantine periods for two other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 15 through January 29, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.
Talley Street elementary has had the most reports of positive COVID-19 tests and is closed until Feb. 1 for cleaning. CSD records show about 60 people have been quarantined due to cases at Talley Street.
The school district has publicly reported its COVID-19 cases since October. To see the school district’s reporting dashboard, click here. While students haven’t been in the building before Jan. 19, students have participated in extracurricular activity and certain employees have been in the buildings.
Here’s the full email sent to parents of Glennwood Elementary students discussing the recent case there.
Dear Parents/Guardians,
With the health and well-being of our students and staff at the forefront of our decisions, I am writing to inform you that an individual in our school community has a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19. Those who have been identified as a “close contact” have received a personal notification with further instructions from the school.
Unless you have been otherwise notified, your child has NOT been identified as a close contact and is not required to quarantine at home or to be tested. A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
In accordance with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Administrative Order, all students and/or staff who are considered a “close contact” have been notified and will be required to quarantine for 10 days before returning to school. The Glennwood custodial team and CSD facilities team will be working together to thoroughly clean and disinfect the classroom with an electrostatic sprayer.
Parents should continue to monitor their students each day for symptoms of COVID-19 which could include fever, loss of taste or smell, headache, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, body aches and/or nausea. If your child develops COVID-19 symptoms, please contact your child’s healthcare provider as soon as possible. Please contact the school if your child tests positive for COVID-19.
Thank you for your support of Glennwood students and staff. Please contact us at (404) 370-4435 or via email if you have any additional questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Holly M. Brookins, PhD
Principal
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.