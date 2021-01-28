New COVID-19 cases identified at Glennwood Elementary, College Heights

Share









Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur has reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at its schools.

That brings the total number of reported cases to seven since schools reopened on Jan. 19. In both of the new cases reported by CSD, a student tested positive for the virus. The cases have resulted in dozens of people being quarantined, according to CSD records.

The new cases are at Glennwood Elementary and College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center. Here is a summary of each case, provided by the school district:

– On January 27, a student at Glennwood was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. Quarantine periods for 11 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 26 through February 5, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction. – On January 27, a student at ECLC was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 27 through February 5. Quarantine periods for 11 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 27 through February 5.

Here is a summary of the cases previously reported by the district:

– On January 27, an employee at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. No additional quarantine periods were required with this case. – On January 25, an employee at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 25 through February 3. Quarantine periods for 14 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 27 through February 5. – On January 25, an employee at Renfroe was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 19 through January 28. Quarantine periods for six other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 22 through January 31. – On January 22, a student at Talley was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 20 through January 29. Quarantine periods for 43 other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 20 through January 29. – On January 20, an employee at ECLC was identified as a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The isolation period for this individual runs from January 16 through January 25. Quarantine periods for two other individuals identified as close contacts run from January 15 through January 29, but vary by individual due to differing dates of interaction.

Talley Street elementary has had the most reports of positive COVID-19 tests and is closed until Feb. 1 for cleaning. CSD records show about 60 people have been quarantined due to cases at Talley Street.

The school district has publicly reported its COVID-19 cases since October. To see the school district’s reporting dashboard, click here. While students haven’t been in the building before Jan. 19, students have participated in extracurricular activity and certain employees have been in the buildings.

Here’s the full email sent to parents of Glennwood Elementary students discussing the recent case there.