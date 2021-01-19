(PHOTOS) DeKalb celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Beacon Hill recognized

Clarkston, GA — DeKalb County held its 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in conjunction with its first food distribution of 2021 on Jan. 18.
A 15-minute program was held outdoors at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston where an estimated 500 cars were cued up by 10 a.m. to receive one of approximately 4,000 food boxes being distributed at four locations across the county. The 2021 King Day theme was “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.”
Fourteen-year-old entrepreneur Mason Wright was presented with the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award and a check by CEO Michael Thurmond during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at James R. Hallford Stadium held in conjunction with the distribution at four locations of approximately 4,000 boxes of food on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Co-Chair Mawuli Davis reacts as CEO Michael Thurmond presents the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award to Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Youth/Student Committee and the Decatur High School Black Student Union during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Youth/Student Committee and the Decatur High School Black Student Union pose with CEO Michael Thurmond after he presented them with the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award for their successful efforts in the removal of the confederate monument in the Decatur Square in June of 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Co-President Daxton Pettus holds the Nathaniel Mosby Humanitarian Award presented to the Decatur High School Black Student Union during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at James R. Hallford Stadium on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A DeKalb Fire Rescue recruit places a box of food into a vehicle during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and food distribution event at James R. Hallford Stadium on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County School District employee Atsede Degife prepares to hand out bags of books for middle and high school students during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and food distribution event at James R. Hallford Stadium on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris handed out book bags during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and food distribution event at James R. Hallford Stadium on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
According to CEO Michael Thurmond the county distributed 4,000 boxes of food to citizens from four different locations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry carries a box of food to a waiting car during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and food distribution at James R. Hallford Stadium on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christine “Tine” Mayfield and Milk Shake Mayfield provide music during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at James R. Hallford Stadium held in conjunction with the distribution at four locations of approximately 4,000 boxes of food on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb Fire Rescue recruits bow their heads during the opening convocation at the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at James R. Hallford Stadium held in conjunction with the distribution at four locations of approximately 4,000 boxes of food on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw said, “Today Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks to us across the years to let us know we can all be great because we can all serve. I take these words to heart.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Members of Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights Youth/Student Committee and the Decatur High School Black Student Union who are working to remove the “Indian War” cannon from the Decatur Square presented a painting to CEO Michael Thurmond saying it is a reminder of efforts to remove symbols of hate in our community. Photo by Dean Hesse.
An estimated 500 vehicles were in line by 10 a.m. at James R. Hallford Stadium as food distribution began during the 37th annual DeKalb County Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
