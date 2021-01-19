(PHOTOS) DeKalb celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Beacon Hill recognized

Share









Clarkston, GA — DeKalb County held its 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in conjunction with its first food distribution of 2021 on Jan. 18.

A 15-minute program was held outdoors at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston where an estimated 500 cars were cued up by 10 a.m. to receive one of approximately 4,000 food boxes being distributed at four locations across the county. The 2021 King Day theme was “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.”

