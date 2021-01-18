(PHOTOS) Kirkwood hosts MLK service project

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood Neighbors Organization (KNO) hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve on Jan. 18. Environmental Chair for KNO, Earl Williamson said 86 people volunteered this year to work on trail maintenance, erosion control and cleanup of a derelict structure the group plans to repurpose.

