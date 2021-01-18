(PHOTOS) Kirkwood hosts MLK service project

Atlanta, GA — Kirkwood Neighbors Organization (KNO) hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve on Jan. 18. Environmental Chair for KNO, Earl Williamson said 86 people volunteered this year to work on trail maintenance, erosion control and cleanup of a derelict structure the group plans to repurpose.
Lori Ayling helps clear invasive brush from the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Andrea Zoppo volunteers during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Earl Williamson, environmental chair for Kirkwood Neighbors Organization looks over a Polaroid photograph found during cleanout of a derelict structure at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the group’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Earl Williamson, environmental chair for Kirkwood Neighbors Organization holds a Polaroid photograph found during cleanout of a derelict structure at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the group’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Families team up to spread wood chips on a trail at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Baker Skeen, 3, helps spread wood chips on a trail at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hazel Rhynold, 5, digs into some wood chips to help refresh a trail at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chris Bower wheelbarrows some debris out of the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Madeline Tapper helps with the cleanout of a derelict structure at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eighty-six people volunteered for this years Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Team leader Todd Bowers carries out some junk from the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Team leader Todd Bowers stands on a trail at Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve that he and other volunteers covered with fresh wood chips during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse
KNO Environmental Chair Earl Williamson, shovels debris from a derelict structure at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Madeline Tapper shovels debris from a derelict structure at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
KNO Environmental Chair Earl Williamson pauses in the doorway of a derelict structure while doing cleanup at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lucas Ayling, 10, removes debris during the annual Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Martin Luther King Jr. Day service project at the Kirkwood Urban Forest Preserve on Jan. 18, 2021. Photo by Dean Hesse.
