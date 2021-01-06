LOADING

‘Suspicious package’ shuts down roads around DeKalb County courthouse

Crime and public safety Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 6, 2021
The boundaries of the city of Decatur. Source: Google Maps
This story has been updated. 

Decatur, GA — A suspicious package temporarily closed down streets in downtown Decatur on Jan. 6.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that a suspicious package found on the steps of the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Decatur this morning does not pose any threat. The package was discovered during a routine security check of the judicial complex perimeter and the agency followed protocol for investigation, including suspending access to the buildings and dispatching bomb-detection K9 officers from the agency and the DeKalb County Police Department.  At this hour, the package has been removed and access to the courthouse has been re-opened.”

According to WSB Radio, police activity surrounding the courthouse temporarily shut down North McDonough Street and Trinity Place in the city.

 

