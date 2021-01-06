‘Suspicious package’ shuts down roads around DeKalb County courthouse

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — A suspicious package temporarily closed down streets in downtown Decatur on Jan. 6.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that a suspicious package found on the steps of the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Decatur this morning does not pose any threat. The package was discovered during a routine security check of the judicial complex perimeter and the agency followed protocol for investigation, including suspending access to the buildings and dispatching bomb-detection K9 officers from the agency and the DeKalb County Police Department. At this hour, the package has been removed and access to the courthouse has been re-opened.”

According to WSB Radio, police activity surrounding the courthouse temporarily shut down North McDonough Street and Trinity Place in the city.

