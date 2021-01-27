Police: Two women robbed McDonald’s on Commerce Drive

Share









Decatur, GA — According to Decatur Police and an eyewitness who was at the scene after it occurred, two women robbed the Decatur McDonald’s on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The McDonald’s is located at 830 Commerce Drive.

Police responded to the call around 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 26.

“A white sedan occupied by two females pulled up to the drive-thru window of the business,” Sgt. John Bender said. “One of the females produced a can of pepper spray and sprayed the employee working the window. The second female exited the vehicle and grabbed a cash drawer through the open drive-thru window. The females then fled the scene in the vehicle.”

The employees received minor injuries and they were treated at the scene. Police are asking the public’s help finding suspects.

“If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Inv. Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678/553-6628 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous,” Bender said.

