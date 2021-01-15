Publix, Kroger now offering COVID-19 vaccine

Share









Decatur, GA — People wanting the COVID-19 vaccine have overwhelmed the DeKalb County Board of Health, but vaccine appointments are now available through two local grocery store chains.

Publix and Kroger now offer vaccines to Georgia residents who are eligible under the Phase 1A+ vaccination criteria. That includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders and adults 65 and older.

Phase 1B will include essential workers who aren’t in healthcare and Phase 1C will include people aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

To sign up for a vaccine through Publix pharmacies, click here.

To sign up for a vaccine via Kroger pharmacies, click here.

