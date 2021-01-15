LOADING

Publix, Kroger now offering COVID-19 vaccine

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 15, 2021
The DeKalb County Board of Health received 2,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and began vaccination of Board of Health frontline workers on Dec. 31, 2020 to be followed by long-term care facility residents and staff, and EMS personnel. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — People wanting the COVID-19 vaccine have overwhelmed the DeKalb County Board of Health, but vaccine appointments are now available through two local grocery store chains.

Publix and Kroger now offer vaccines to Georgia residents who are eligible under the Phase 1A+ vaccination criteria. That includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders and adults 65 and older.

Phase 1B will include essential workers who aren’t in healthcare and Phase 1C will include people aged 16 to 64 with medical conditions that increase the risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19.

Image obtained from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

To sign up for a vaccine through Publix pharmacies, click here.

To sign up for a vaccine via Kroger pharmacies, click here.

 

