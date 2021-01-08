Race for state Public Service Commission could be headed to a recount

Share









Atlanta, GA — The race for the Georgia Public Service Commission appears to be heading to a recount as the final few provisional ballots and cured rejections of absentee ballots trickle in.

The third race on the January runoff between sitting commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, a Republican, and the Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman is almost exactly 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent, with anything less than a one-percent difference allowing for a recount at state expense. Blackman crossed that threshold this morning, by 103 votes out of 4.41 million cast.

Last night, the Blackman campaign announced that it had received reports that the public service commission race had not appeared on some voters’ ballots. “While some Permanent Overseas Voters’ ballots would not have included a state-level race, there have been reports of other ballots beyond those,” the campaign said. “We are gathering information to determine if these are isolated cases or larger concerns.”

Local elections officials have not been able to substantiate the absence of the race on ballots.

“DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) is not aware of any omission of the Public Service Commission race from absentee ballots that qualify for this contest,” said Erica Hamilton, director of Voter Registration and Elections for DeKalb County. “DeKalb VRE has not received any complaints regarding an omission of the Public Service Commission race and has reviewed all ballot proofs pertaining to the Jan.5 runoff election. No omissions have been identified. We continue to work diligently to certify this election on Jan. 15, as required.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office announced a week after the November election that it would consolidate the PSC runoff on the January ballot with the two U.S. Senate races. The PSC race had initially been set for December 1.