Registration for Friends School On-Campus Summer Camp opens Feb. 1

Decatur, GA — The Friends School of Atlanta (FSA) announced in a press release its 2021 STEAM-based summer camp program, which will take place on campus in June and July. Registration will open on Feb. 1. FSA is located on Columbia Drive in Decatur.

Camp sessions, staffed by experienced teachers, will be offered for children ages 4-14 and will include science, math and creative arts camps.

Each session will run for a week. Camps will run from the week of June 7 through the week of July 19, except for the week of July 5, due to the July 4th holiday. FSA will also provide an aftercare option for those families looking to extend their day until 6 p.m. daily.

Based on experience gained offering school classes on campus during the 2020-2021 school year, FSA administrators have determined that the summer camp program can be conducted safely on campus during the ongoing pandemic. Placing top priority on the safety of children as well as instructors and staff, FSA will require families who register for the camp sessions to abide by all safety protocols.

“We are so excited to welcome campers back to campus,” said Hannah Ellwood, Summer Camp Director. “We have learned so much from this past school year about offering a fun and vibrant educational program while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

The Friends School of Atlanta has served the metro Atlanta community for 30 years, offering children from PreK3 through 8th grade a values-based education “that not only prepares them for success at higher levels of education, but also equips them with to go out into the world with the conscience, conviction and compassion to be change agents for a better world.”

The school is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

For more information about the Summer Camp program and to access registration, visit friendsschoolatlanta.org. For questions, contact Hannah Ellwood, Summer Camp Director, at hannah.ellwood@friendsschoolatlanta.org. Questions about admissions may be directed to Alvanita Hope-Negron, Director of Enrollment, at anegron@friendsschoolatlanta.org.

