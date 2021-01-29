LOADING

Type to search

Renfroe Middle School to participate in African-American Read-In

Decatur

Renfroe Middle School to participate in African-American Read-In

Decaturish.com Jan 29, 2021
Carl G. Renfroe Middle School, City Schools of Decatur, W. College Avenue.
Share

Decatur, GA — Renfroe Middle School is participating in its first African-American Read-In during February in conjunction with Black History Month, a press release says.

The school invites everyone at the school and in the community to read a book by a Black author during February. RMS has also partnered with Brave and Kind Bookshop to host a virtual book fair celebrating black authors.

On Feb. 24th, Brave and Kind has also arranged a virtual author talk for students at RMS with Chrystal Giles, author of her debut middle-grade novel, “Take Back the Block.”

The entire community is invited to participate in reading this book. (The book can be purchased from Brave and Kind by clicking on this link). On the same day at 6 PM, the Decatur Library will be hosting a virtual book club discussion as well.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus