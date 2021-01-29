Renfroe Middle School to participate in African-American Read-In

Share









Decatur, GA — Renfroe Middle School is participating in its first African-American Read-In during February in conjunction with Black History Month, a press release says.

The school invites everyone at the school and in the community to read a book by a Black author during February. RMS has also partnered with Brave and Kind Bookshop to host a virtual book fair celebrating black authors.

On Feb. 24th, Brave and Kind has also arranged a virtual author talk for students at RMS with Chrystal Giles, author of her debut middle-grade novel, “Take Back the Block.”

The entire community is invited to participate in reading this book. (The book can be purchased from Brave and Kind by clicking on this link). On the same day at 6 PM, the Decatur Library will be hosting a virtual book club discussion as well.

