Tucker City Councilmember Bill Rosenfeld passes away

Tucker, GA — Tucker City Councilmember Bill Rosenfeld has died.

According to a post on Facebook, Rosenfeld passed away overnight. The city of Tucker confirmed the news on Saturday Jan. 23.

“Today we are heartbroken over the passing of our dear friend and colleague Bill Rosenfeld,” the City Council said in a press release. “Bill will be remembered for much more than his role as a City Councilman. By the time he ran for office in 2016, his legacy as a pillar of the Tucker community was well-ingrained – a leader in the DeKalb County Fire Department, a champion for the business community, a volunteer giving of his time and treasure, and a man of great faith. On City Council, Bill showed himself to be a principled public servant who acted with total integrity. He personified The Tucker Way.

“Above all, Bill was an exemplary husband, father and grandfather. Our prayers are with his wife Carmen and their family as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

The news was also announced on Rosenfeld’s Facebook page.