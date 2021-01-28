LOADING

Tucker Observer news: Intersection will get upgrade, Pointe of Grace Ballet featured

Business Trending Tucker

Tucker Observer news: Intersection will get upgrade, Pointe of Grace Ballet featured

Decaturish.com Jan 28, 2021
Amy Gilbert opened Pointe of Grace Ballet in 2017 in Tucker. She is teaching classes in person and online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here she is teaching a class of second and fifth graders. Photo submitted by Amy Gilbert.
Tucker, GA — Decaturish.com has launched a new website, the Tucker Observer, to provide news about Tucker, Clarkston and Stone Mountain.

Here are two stories recently published on Tucker Observer.

– The intersection at Hugh Howell Road and Flintstone Drive is getting a facelift in time to ease traffic flow around Tucker’s newest school building. When the school year begins on Aug. 2, the entrance of Smoke Rise Elementary will have a new traffic signal and turn lanes.

Smoke Rise Elementary is on track to hold up to 1,200 students, more than doubling the current capacity.

City engineer Ken Hildebrandt said the complex street project involves clearing, grading, curb and gutter construction, new sidewalks, paving, painting and the installation of a new traffic signal.

– Pointe of Grace Ballet has found ways to grow and endure during this difficult time, although there have been challenges. 

Teachers took a cut in pay in May, owner Amy Gilbert has lost some students, the studio didn’t receive any governmental aid, and classes have gone virtual.

Gilbert had to shut down her studio for in person classes in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. She was determined to find ways to keep the studio open.

The teachers did take a cut in pay for the month of May, but Gilbert was able to pay them that missed amount in the fall and didn’t have to let any teachers go.

A week after the shelter-in-place order this spring, they began doing classes every day through Facebook Live until the end of May and also did Zoom classes.

