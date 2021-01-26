Tucker postpones council meeting to honor William ‘Bill’ Rosenfeld

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

Tucker, GA — Tucker Mayor Frank Auman held a moment of silence for Bill Rosenfeld, a council member who died last week, postponing the city’s scheduled work session and council meeting to Jan. 27.

Tucker suffered a great loss when the founding City Council member passed away last week from an undiagnosed medical condition, said Auman in a solemn speech.

Rosenfeld’s commitment to public service and community was evident in his efforts to improve Peters Park, which Auman called “probably the most neglected and updated park in the city [when Tucker became a city].

“Right up until the most recent days and weeks, he worked tirelessly to see that money and other resources were directed there. He worked with the local residents and helped organize their efforts and create a positive path forward. The results of his work there are fully evident now and will benefit all of us for many years to come,” said Auman.

The city’s charter calls for a special election to fill an empty City Council seat. Auman said the city staff will study the legal and logistical aspects of holding an election, and plans to announce details in the next several weeks.

Rosenfeld was the owner of Rosenfeld’s Jewelry and was known as a generous supporter of local charities.

Rosenfeld had recently won reelection to a second term.