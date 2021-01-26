Vista Grove supporters will be featured guests on Decaturish Twitch show

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Members of the Vista Grove Initiative will appear on the Jan. 27 edition of the Decaturish Twitch show.

The Vista Grove Initiative is asking the state Legislature to authorize a vote to incorporate a new city of Vista Grove. The city would have about 30,000 and 33,000 residents and would be bordered by I-85 on the west, I-285 on the east and north Druid Hills Road on the south.

“While the population of the metro area skyrockets, our physical infrastructure continues to age,” the Vista Grove Initiative website says. “Vista Grove needs a comprehensive, long-term plan to prepare for the future, and locally-sourced leadership to ensure implementation. The cities around us – Tucker, Brookhaven, Chamblee, and Doraville – prove that locally tuned, citizen-driven planning and clear action lead to consistent improvement, civic identity, and unified effort.”

