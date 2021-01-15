Want to volunteer to help with Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign? Here’s how

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state Department of Public Health says its fielding requests from medical professionals and even people with no medical background who want to help with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Now, the state is providing a way that volunteers can sign up to help with the campaign.

“An effective response relies on volunteers who are pre-credentialed and organized,” the Health Department announced. “Georgia Responds is Georgia’s health and medical volunteer program which matches the skills and credentials of medical and nonmedical volunteers to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.

“Licensed medical volunteers including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and advanced EMS personnel (EMT Intermediate and above) may be used to administer vaccination. Nonmedical volunteers may be used in administrative roles such as registering individuals for vaccination, data input, language interpretation, other administrative areas as needed, and providing guidance and assistance at vaccination administration sites.”

To volunteer, you’ll need to visit https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click on the “Register Now” box.

“Registering only takes a few minutes …,” the Health Department says. “Prospective volunteers will be asked for their name, address, contact information and occupation type. In order to be eligible for some assignments, responders are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact and deployment preferences. Once your skills and credentials are reviewed, you will be notified by a DPH representative.”

The Department of Public Health also reminded people that they still need to exercise basic precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those precautions include:

– Social distancing. Keep at least six feet between yourself and others.

– Washing your hands. Wash them frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

– Wearing a mask

For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus.

