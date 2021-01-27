Williams Teusink closes on Decatur First United Methodist Church chapel property

Share









By Cathi Harris, contributor

Decatur, GA — Decatur law partners Kyle Williams and Eric Teusink have closed on their purchase of the historic 1899 chapel and adjacent Sunday School building of the Decatur First United Methodist Church.

“We entered into the [purchase] contract on August 26, 2019 and were supposed to close on June 15, 2020,” Williams told Decaturish. “COVID really changed the game, but we were able to successfully close on December 31.”

The purchase price was $3.2 million.

The law firm Williams Teusink currently occupies the historic High House located across the street on Sycamore Drive.

As previously reported in Decaturish, the partners plan to renovate the school building into office space and move their firm there, leasing the remaining space to other tenants.

The historic 1899 stone chapel will be used as a meeting and event space as well as a small concert venue. An agreement between Williams and Teusink and the church will allow the church to continue to use the chapel for weddings and small religious services.

No major changes to the structures are planned, though they will add an elevator to the rear of the office building in order to make it accessible and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We are finalizing buildout plans, but anticipate commencing renovations in mid-February,” Williams said.

