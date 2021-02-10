Atlanta Public Schools adds recurring Saturday meal distribution

Share









Atlanta, GA – In addition to Wednesday meal distribution and curbside meal pickup, the Atlanta Public Schools Nutrition Department will begin distributing seven-day pop-up meal kits to children ages 1-18 in the city of Atlanta on Saturdays, a press release says.

The distributions began on Feb. 6. The next one will be Saturday, Feb. 13.

This recurring meal distribution will take place from an APS school bus this week at the Hightower Station Shopping Center parking lot, 2636 Martin Luther King Dr., SW. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at noon.

“Last weekend, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) officials provided approximately 300 meal kits, a total of about 2,100 meals to children, during its first Saturday pop-up distribution of seven-day meal kits to children ages 1-18 in the city of Atlanta,” a press release from APS says.

APS reports that the Saturday pop-ups are an addition to the district’s regular weekly meal distribution program that happens every Wednesday at 10 school sites and on school bus routes throughout the city.

“The APS Nutrition Department provides students with fresh fruits and vegetables and meals of high nutritional value specifically targeted for the growth and brain development of children,” the press release says.

