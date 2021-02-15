Atlanta VA Medical Center drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic vaccinates 2,800 veterans

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — The Atlanta VA Healthcare System announced that on Feb. 13 that it had administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 2,800 veterans in the metro Atlanta area.

Local news outlets, including 11 Alive, reported that veterans faced an hours-long wait to get their shot. “The line of cars stretched for what appeared to be more than a mile, leading up to the drive-thru clinic at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Decatur,” 11 Alive reported. As a result, some people missed their appointments. The clinic extended its vaccination clinic hours to 10 p.m. on Feb. 13. to try and keep up with the demand.

“We acknowledge receiving an overwhelming response to our COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic which led to unexpected traffic delays for many with appointments. We sincerely apologize and are working to rescheduled missed appointments as soon as possible,” Atlanta VA Healthcare System Director Ann Brown said. “We continue to assess our vaccination efforts and will make logistical improvements moving forward. To date, the Atlanta VA has already administered more than 7,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Our goal is to vaccinate every eligible and enrolled Veteran who wants a vaccine, in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

The VA’s vaccination campaign continues and there are opportunities to get vaccinated today, if you are eligible. Here’s the full announcement from the VA:

The Atlanta VA Healthcare System would like to welcome enrolled and eligible Veterans to our Vaccine Clinic today 2/15/21 between the hours of 8am – 4pm. Our Vaccine Clinic is located at 1670 Clairmont Road, Decatur GA, 30033. The vaccine is available to: – Veterans 65 and older – High Risk Veterans (transplant, hemodialysis, spinal cord injured and Veterans receiving cancer chemotherapy. Veterans who are employed as Essential Workers with current ID are also welcomed: – First Responders – Educators – Food & Agriculture Workers – Manufacturing Workers – Corrections Workers – U.S. Postal Service Workers – Public Transit Workers – Grocery Store Workers

For more information about the VA’s vaccine program, click here.

