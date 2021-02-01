LOADING

Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice hosting art contest for Black History Month

Avondale Estates

Decaturish.com Feb 1, 2021
Erin Renner holds a sign during a peaceful protest in Avondale Estates for Black Lives Matter and 21st Century Police Reform sponsored by Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice on August 8, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice (AARJ) will be hosting the First Annual Black History Month Art Contest in February, the group announced.

This year’s theme is inspired by Amanda Gorman’s poem “The Hill We Climb” and will be open to any youth from elementary school to age 25 who reside in Avondale Estates or attend one of the schools affiliated with Avondale (Avondale Elementary, Museum School, DeKalb Elementary and High School of the Arts, Druid Hills Middle and High Schools).

Help is also needed to sponsor the event. AARJ would like to give cash prizes to the top artists in each of four categories and they are seeking individuals and businesses to be sponsors at these levels — $25 – Allies, $50 – Encouragers, $75 – Uplifters or $100 and up – Change Makers.

The event will culminate in an exhibition of 12 winning submissions on Feb. 27 at Finders Keepers Furnishings. Other entries will be available for viewing on the AARJ Facebook page and website. Sponsorship will be acknowledged on social media, website and at the exhibition.

To donate, please visit: https://gofund.me/a051af42

If you have any questions or would like to help in any way, please contact aarjleadership@gmail.com

The Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice is a community led movement taking an active role in fighting institutional racism, police brutality, and white supremacy both locally and nationally; through education, activism and accountability, according to the organization’s website.

