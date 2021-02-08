Avondale Estates City Commission will consider taking property via eminent domain

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet Wednesday, Feb. 10 and will consider taking property via eminent domain for the purposes of creating a connector street.

The City Commission meeting begins with an Urban Redevelopment Authority meeting at 5:30 p.m. The only item on the agenda is a project management agreement for the city’s town green park. To view the agenda for the URA meeting, click here.

For instructions about how to view that meeting, click here.

The regular meeting and work session will follow at 6:01 p.m. For instructions about how to view that meeting, click here.

At the regular meeting, the City Commission will consider approving a resolution to acquire 2950 Franklin Street via eminent domain for city street/public transportation purposes with the goal of creating the Washington-Parry connector street downtown. The city will pay the owner $850,000, according to the meeting agenda.

Commissioners at the regular meeting will also consider changing the city’s ordinance reading process to decrease the number of readings required to pass an ordinance. The changes will reduce the current three required ordinance readings down to two, and potentially to one reading with a unanimous vote from the board. To view the City Commission’s regular meeting agenda, click here.

Following the conclusion of the regular meeting, the City Commission will begin its work session. Items up for discussion include:

– Sanitation fees for 2021

– Renovations to the city’s public works building

– The city’s stormwater priority plan

– A rewrite of the city’s zoning code

To view the work session agenda, click here.

