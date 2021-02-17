Avondale Estates finalist for ‘Best Small Town Beer Scene’ award

Share









Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates’ local beer scene is hoppin’, and now the nation is starting to take note.

The city on Feb. 16 announced it is a finalist for the USA Today “Best Small-Town Beer Scene” award.

“The City of Avondale Estates is on its way to national recognition as the Best Small-Town Beer Scene award as a finalist for USA TODAY’s ’10 Best’ competition,” the city announced. “Selected by a panel of experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties, Avondale Estates is one of 20 cities under 30,000 residents chosen to compete for the top 10 title.”

Avondale Estates is the only Georgia city in the category. Anyone over the age of 18 can vote for the city and winners will be announced after the 27 day voting period ends. To cast your vote, click here.

“While smaller than many of its fellow nominees, Avondale Estates has a thriving and growing beer scene with its award-winning, noteworthy and innovative breweries, as well as unique establishments serving the world’s third most popular drink overall after water and tea,” the press release from the city said. “Breweries such as The Lost Druid and Wild Heaven have put Avondale Estates on the map with their unique blends of flavor and associated food pairings that have people coming back for more. Locations like the Beer Growler focus more on draft beers but also have a wealth of knowledge that you won’t find in other cities.

“Eateries and entertainment spots such as 37 Main, Arepa Mia, Avondale Pizza Café, Kafenio, My Parents Basement, Rising Son, Savage Pizza, The Stratford Pub and Vietvana are also sharing popular brews that patrons love to drink while watching sports, sharing the latest news, or just relaxing. Avondale Estates beer scene isn’t done growing yet with Little Cottage Brewery set to join the fun in 2021. Those don’t even include locations of package sales and catering services that bring that brew home to you.”

The public can vote once every 12 hours for the next 27 days.

