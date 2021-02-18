Celebrate Arbor Day with the city of Decatur’s seedling giveaway

Share









Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur celebrates Arbor Day on Saturday, Feb. 20, with a drive through seedling giveaway at Legacy Park 500, S. Columbia DR., from 11 a.m- 2 p.m., a press release says.

All city residents are welcome to come get tree seedlings to plant in their yards, or use for neighborhood beautification projects, community center, or youth group projects in the city. Options include Oaks (Live, Cherrybark, Willow, and Sawtooth) and Understory trees (Blackhaw, Persimmon, Dogwood).

The first 200 residents will receive a free bicentennial tree along with an official bicentennial certificate as part of the 1000 trees by 2023 project.

To participate, text 770-686-6279 today with a name, address where seedlings will be planted, number and type of trees requested. Pick them up during the drive through event on the 20th. Seedlings are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Participants are required to wear a mask and stay in your vehicle at all times.

During the Feb. 16 City Commission meeting, Kay Evanovich, Decatur’s arborist, said there were only two dogwoods left.

Writer Cathi Harris contributed to this story.

