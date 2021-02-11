City of Atlanta announces temporary collection schedule for recycling and yard trimmings

Atlanta, GA — The city of Atlanta has announced a temporary change in the way the city collects recycling and yard trimmings.

Here’s the full press release from the city of Atlanta:

In this unprecedented and challenging time, the City of Atlanta (COA) Department of Public Works (DPW) Office of Solid Waste Services (SWS) continues to provide essential sanitation and environmental services throughout the city. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationally and locally, the virus has directly impacted our Solid Waste frontline workers. As a result, DPW must implement service changes to help mitigate the adverse health and safety effects on its employees while continuing to provide quality, effective and efficient services to you, our Valued Residents.

Beginning the week of Sunday, February 14, 2021, the Department of Public Works, Office of Solid Waste Services, will begin to alternate the weeks of collection services for yard trimmings and recycling materials.

For the next 90 days:

– Starting Monday, February 15, 2021: The second and fourth week of every month, only garbage and recycling materials will be collected. – Starting Monday, February 22, 2021: The first and third week of every month, only garbage and yard trimmings will be collected. There are NO CHANGES to the Department’s other curbside collection programs, including solid waste and back yard collections. Residents should follow their normal schedule and place their material at the curb after 7:00 p.m., the night before their scheduled collection day. Yard trimmings can be dropped off at:

The Hartsfield Yard Trimming Facility

2175 James Jackson Pkwy, Atlanta GA., 30318

Monday-Friday | 7:30A.M. – 4:00P.M.

DPW continues to strictly adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) guidelines to protect against the virus and to maintain a healthy work environment for our team members, including enhanced cleanings of vehicles and facilities, washing hands frequently, practice social distancing and following the Mayor’s Executive Order to wear face masks and coverings.

APPOINTMENTS FOR BULK COLLECTIONS:

Residents MUST still schedule bulk collections through ATL311, online at www.atlantaga.gov/solidwaste or on our ATL Solid Waste mobile app, which can be downloaded on Google Play or through the Apple Play store.

HARD TO RECYCLE MATERIALS:

These items should NOT be discarded in curbside recycling or solid waste collections.

E-Waste

– Computers/Keyboards/Mouse – Printers/Cables/Circuit Boards – Television/Lamps/Clocks – Answering Machines/MP3/CD Players

Hazardous Household Waste

– Motor oil/oil-based paints – Mothballs/Flea Collars – Weed Killers/Toxic Cleaners – Drugs/Needles – Batteries/Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Residents are encouraged to take these items to CHaRM, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, which is open by appointment only. The facility is located at 1110 Hill Street SE., Atlanta, GA 30315. Please call 404-600-6386 to schedule an appointment.

For further updates, residents should call ATL311 or follow them on FB, Instagram, and Twitter. You can also follow @ATLPublicWorks on Twitter and Instagram; Atlanta Public Works on Facebook. Remember to sign up for schedule reminders and departmental updates or visit the Waste Wizard at www.atlantaga.gov/recycling

Essential Operations

The Department of Public Works is committed to remaining agile and providing world-class services to the citizens of Atlanta. The safety of our customers, volunteers, and staff is our primary concern. Knowing this, we have decided to suspend or postpone some community events and activities.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience during these difficult times.

Yard Trimmings Collections/Drop-Off Location

– Yard Trimmings and Recycling will temporarily be collected on alternate weeks.

– Yard trimmings can also be dropped off at:

Household Solid Waste Collections

– There are no changes to the solid waste collections schedule.

– Please continue to place all carts curbside by 7 p.m. the night before your collection day.

– All household trash must be in plastic bags and may not be placed loosely inside the trash cart. Customers are encouraged to use other receptacles to place waste items in or request an additional city-issued bin.