City Schools of Decatur Pre-K registration opens February 1

Decatur, GA — Registration for “New Families” to College Heights begins on Feb. 1.

The child must be four (4) years of age on Sept. 1, 2021 to be eligible. Parents/Guardians must complete an online application prior to submitting supporting documents to College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center located at 917 S. McDonough. If you are in need of assistance to complete the enrollment form online, parents may contact the Wilson Center at 404-371-3601.

Step One: Parents/Guardians need to complete an online registration form by clicking here.

Step Two: Parents/guardians need to bring the following documents to College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center on Monday, Wednesday or Thursdays during the month of February between the hours of 11:00-1:00 pm. Documents must be submitted by February 25th no later than 1:00 pm in order to be considered for the Pre-K lottery.

– Proof of Residency (lease, deed, payment/coupon book, property tax or settlement statement and a current utility bill). If providing a lease the student’s name must be listed as an occupant.

– Birth Certificate (certified original)

– Immunization (Form 3231)

– Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition (Form 3300)

– Student’s Social Security Card

– Picture ID of guardian

Note: Tables will be set up on the front porch. Staff will individually meet with parents to review and copy their documents. No visitors will be allowed into the building. Please come prepared with all documents. All individuals must wear a mask. Individuals will be safely socially distanced while waiting to meet with staff for their document review.

Timeline for Pre-K registration and lottery process

– Registration: February 1 – 25

– Days: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

– Time: 11:00-1:00 pm for the month of February

– Lottery: Electronic lottery will be conducted March 5 2021

– Notification: Parent/Guardian of students on the waitlist will notified via a phone call no later than March 5th.

– Parent/Guardian of students who are recipients of a Pre-K slot will receive a letter of confirmation via email by the end of March.

– Courtesy Staff: Complete online application and submit documents during the month of March. Lottery will be conducted on April 23rd and parents will be notified via email of wait list status.

Pre-K After School Program

Parents who are new to College Heights and whose child has received a Pre-K slot for the 2021-2022 school year may register for the after school program (ASP) starting March 15th, 2021. Starting March 15th ASP registration packets will be available online on our school website. Parents can email or drop off their completed packet. The deadline to register your student for ASP is March 31 at 3:00 pm. A lottery will be held on April 1st to fill all the available slots. Once notified, parents have 72 hours to accept the spot and submit the $50 registration fee.

Families currently enrolled in College Heights and Frasier Center Program Registration packets for both Pre-K and After School Program will be sent home with your child the beginning of February. Please complete the forms and return to school with a $50.00 ASP registration fee (if needed) by 3:00 pm on February 25th in order to secure your child’s Pre-K/ASP slot for next year.

